AmnestyInternationalIndia

New Delhi August 19The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on four occasions denied permission to Amnesty International India to receive foreign funds through the “prior-permission” category.The human rights organisation,
New Delhi, August 18: Fearing protests, staff of Amnesty International India were on Thursday advised not to come to their offices and work from other locations, following instructions from police. Officials from
Bengaluru, Aug 18: Akhila Bharatiya Vidharthi Parishad (ABVP) activists continued their protests across the State on Wednesday, stepping up pressure on the State government to arrest Amnesty International India’s representatives
New Delhi, Aug 18: Amnesty International India has temporarily closed its offices and postponed events. This was done to raise awareness of rights abuses and over safety concerns for its
New Delhi, Aug 17: A former top official of Amnesty International has slammed the human rights group for its continued support to Kashmiri terror groups. Nehru kin and former head
Bengaluru, Aug 16: The Amnesty International on Tuesday rejected the allegations that its employees raised anti-India slogans during an event in Bengaluru. “No employee shouted any slogan at any point,”
Bengaluru, Aug 16 : Amnesty International India reacts to the charges against them. Amnesty says they had taken all requisite permission to hold the event. “organising the event to defend Constitutional