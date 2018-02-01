All leads have turned out to be bad: Parrikar on missing AN-32
Chennai, July 26: The search and rescue operation for the missing AN 32 aircraft entered its fifth day today even as hopes of finding alive the 29 defence personnel on
Chennai, July 26: The search and rescue operation for the missing AN 32 aircraft entered its fifth day today even as hopes of finding alive the 29 defence personnel on
Srinagar, July 25: With no trace of the missing Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft, residents of a remote hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district are praying for the safe
Chennai, July 23: Various causes are being looked into as the reason for the Air Force plane crash but inclement weather is feared to be the reason behind the unfortunate
New Delhi July 23:The Russian-origin aircraft IAF AN-32 on a courier flight from Tambaram to Port Blair in the Andaman islands is still missing in the Bay of Bengal, 300