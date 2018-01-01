AnbumaniRamadoss

Chennai, Jan 19: Amid massive protests in Tamil Nadu in support of Jallikattu, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday said his party will hold the bull-taming sport on January 26
New Delhi, Jan 19: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss was on Thursday detained by Delhi Police after he protested outside the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here in support of Jallikattu. The
Chennai, Jan. 19: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader and Dharmapuri MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the bull taming sport, Jallikattu. This
Chennai , Jan. 19 : Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader and Dharmapuri MP Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the bull taming sport,
Chennai, September 16: PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday demanded that the Karnataka and Central governments should compensate Tamils in Bengaluru affected by the violence in the wake of the