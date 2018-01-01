Amravati Andhra Pradesh, Dec 21: In view of the coming festivals of Christmas and Sankranti, the Andhra Pradesh Government is distributing about six varieties of essential commodities under the Chandranna
Hyderabad,July14:A 22-year-old techie who used to work for Dell lost his life while working out in the gym. According to media reports by The News Minute, The deceased has been
BENGALURU,April28: In yet another nifty way of smuggling gold into Bengaluru via the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), a 40-year-old man was apprehended with a large audio speaker containing 10 gold
New Delhi , Feb 22: Dr Ramamurthy Kosanam, an Indian doctor who was kidnapped in Libya 18 months ago, has been rescued announced External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, on Tuesday
Hyderabad, Feb 14: It’s now official. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to declare Rohith Vemula, the research scholar of University of Hyderabad whose suicide in January 2016 triggered a
Hyderabad, Feb3:A shameful act hit the headlines after a video started circulating on the internet. In the video, a sarpanch, along with his two aides, are seen beating a widowed
HYDERABAD:,Dec16 There was a distinct lack of activity when Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked for a show of hands on how many top government officials have begun using cards
New Delhi, Oct 27 : Aiming to cater to the gold demand in the country during the ongoing festive season, three more banks – HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Andhra
Vizianagaram ,Oct26:In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old girl lost both her legs after her lover allegedly tried to kill her by pushing her in front of a running train in
HYDERABAD,Oct25: At least 14 homes, a room full of silver items weighing 60 kg, 1 kg of gold articles and Rs. 20 lakh in cash – this was what a
Vijayawada, Oct 25: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister N. Chinarajappa was on Tuesday injured in a lift accident at a hospital in Kakinada town, police said. The
Malkangiri,Oct24: Nineteen members of the banned CPI (Maoist) were killed in an encounter with a combined team of AP and Odisha police near Jantri in Malkangiri district of Odisha, a
Hyderabad,Oct12:Noting that politics has become a “shelter” for corrupt people, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today reiterated his demand for immediately abolishing currency notes of Rs 1000 and
Vijaywada,Sept8:Andhra Pradesh’s demand for special category status — made in the Rajya Sabha while adopting the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill 2014 — reinforced by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who insisted on the
Vijayawada, Sep 6 :Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today directed officials to take intensive measures to make 1,000 villages in the state Open Defecation Free (ODF) by October
Vijayawada ,August 27:The Political circus of the twin Telugu states are abuzz with speculation that Andhra Pradesh is set to see it’s first major Cabinet reshuffle and sources confirmed that
East Godavari ,August 27:Sri Bhakthanjaneya’s Suruchi Foods, popular sweets and savouries maker from this tiny village in East Godavari district—which offers a ‘Maha Laddu’ of up to 6,000 kg to
Hyderabad/Vijayawada August 12: Krishna Pushkaralu, the once in 12 years river festival of Krishna, began in two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Friday with fanfare and religious