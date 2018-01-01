AndhraPradesh

New Delhi, Jan 17: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday assured to provide broadband connectivity at all time in just Rs. 149. Naidu was speaking in the Confederation
Hyderabad: The Railway authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have doubled platform ticket at some major railway stations for a week to regulate huge rush of passengers during Sankranti festival
Vijayawada, Jan.01: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday declared 2018 as Telugu promotion year. He made this announcement at 29th edition of Annual Book Exhibition of Vijayawada.
Gutur/ Andhra Pradesh, October 4: The box office success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali took Indian cinema to a 1000 crore club. Mostly all who watched the Baahubali movie got goosebumps
Vijaywada/Andhra Pradesh, September 28: The Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao cannot fulfill the wish of presenting a nose ring to Goddess Kanakadurga in the temple at Vijayawada this Dasara. K.
Andhra Pradesh/Hyderabad, September 28: The tax authorities would send a notice seeking heavy penalty if the customer fails or forgets to include even a small amount of Goods and Services Tax
Chennai/ Tamil Nadu, September 27: The National Human Rights Commission, on Monday, asserted that it is ‘abuse and slavery’ to worship young girls as goddesses in south Indian village temples.
Anantpur/Andhra Pradesh, September 22: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament from Anantapur JC Diwakar Reddy declared his resignation from the Parliament on Thursday as he failed to to administer his
Vijayawada/ Andhra Pradesh, September 20: A young couple, hours after their marriage, jump in front of a train in Andhra Pradesh to end their life. According to media reports, incident
Amaravati/ Andhra Pradesh, August 26: M.Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President, laid the foundation stone for houses to be built under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (PMAY) at an event organised by
AMARAVATI,August10: Ace shuttler and Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu on Wednesday joined as the deputy collector in the Andhra Pradesh government. Sindhu, who had been handed over the letter of appointment on July 27, today
Tirupati,August5: Nearly four foreigners were killed in an accident near green valley education institute at Punganur of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Two people were also critically injured. The
Amaravati/Andhra Pradesh, August 3: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a review meeting with Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials, discussing the cost effective mass transit systems. In
Hyderabad,July22:At least 46 cows died of “pneumonia and starvation” in an overcrowded cattle protection centre here in the last few days, Andhra Pradesh government officials said on Saturday. Police registered
Kochi,July22: With Onam round the corner, the state government, for the first time, will directly purchase rice from Andhra Pradesh. A team of government officials under Minister for Food and Civil Supplies
Hyderabad, June 29: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday awarded ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth Rs. 50 lakh and a 1000 square yard plot in Amaravati region.
Hyderabad/Andhra Pradesh, June 21: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu sacked former state chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao from the post of Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairperson, for allegedly
New Delhi, May 13: The Government of Andhra Pradesh executed an Agreement with M/s HCL Technologies regarding HCL’s proposed facility in Vijayawada and Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh today. The agreement
Kharagpur/West Bengal, April 22: A fourth-year aerospace engineering student of IIT-Kharagpur, Nidhin, was found hanging from the ceiling of his ground floor room at Nehru Hall B Block on Saturday.
Vijayawada,April17: Former Andhra Pradesh minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Rajasekhar alias Nehru died of cardiac arrest on Monday, his family members said. He was 65. A key figure in