AndyMurray

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 4: World number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from next week’s ATP Rogers Cup in Montreal as he has yet to recover from the hip injury
Melbourne, Dec.19: World number one Andy Murray capped off his glorious year by winning the coveted BBC Sports Personality of the Year award for a record third time. After being
Birmingham,Dec19:Jason Kenny and Laura Trott led the glamour as they arrived at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Awards at Birmingham’s Genting Arena on Sunday. The Rio Olympic cyclists,
Rio De Janeiro, August 3: Tennis world number two Andy Murray has said he is fit for the Rio Olympic Games following several high profile withdrawals three days ahead of the
Wimbledon July 11 :Murray clinched his third Grand Slam title as he brushed aside Canada`s Milos Raonic with an imperious 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) victory in Sunday`s final. The
Wimbledon July 9: Britain’s Andy Murray beat Tomas Berdych in straight sets to reach his third Wimbledon final, where he will face Canadian sixth seed Milos Raonic. Murray saw off
Paris, June 3: Novak Djokovic faces young gun Dominic Thiem in the French Open semi-finals Friday while Andy Murray tackles defending champion Stan Wawrinka looking to become the first British man