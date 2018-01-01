AnEraOfDarkness

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor releases ‘An Era of Darkness’,book
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22:An Era of Darkness, the latest book by Shashi Throor MP, was released by Kerala Governor Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam here today. Handing over the first copy to
Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22:An Era of Darkness, the latest book by Shashi Throor MP, was released by Kerala Governor Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam here today. Handing over the first copy to
New Delhi, Oct 05: “The British Empire was responsible for reducing India, one of the world’s richest countries in the 17th century, to one of the poorest in the 20th