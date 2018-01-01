New Delhi, Jan 11: At a time when India has very nearly forgotten that most humble Prime Minister that India has had since independence, a man who was tough, a
“Your Prime Minister is Dead…they killed him,” remembering a night Lal Bahadur Shastri died
Sakshi Maharaj must be jailed on charges for supporting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Kolkata/Kanpur, Aug 26: The women activists requires that Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Sakshi Maharaj should be put behind bars on charges of contempt of court for supporting the
Judicious solution demanded rather than politicizing Haryana unrest: PP Chaudhary
New Delhi, Aug 26: P.P Chaudhary, the Minister of State for Law and Justice on Saturday requested all the political parties and their leaders not to politicize the disturbance in
BJP accuses Mamata of trying to divide Hindu, Muslim on Durga idols immersion order
Kolkata/West Bengal, Aug. 24: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) whacked on the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday for interrupting the immersion of Durga idols on Vijayadashami. The Bharatiya
Bihar Floods: Army Column, Engineer Task Force appointed for rescue operations
Patna/Bihar, August 17 : One Army Column and one Engineer Task Force (ETF) were appointed in 6 districts of Bihar, which led to the rescue of around 270 people from