Kannada filmmaker booked for deaths of stuntmen
Bengaluru, Nov 08: Producer, director and stunt director of Kannada film Maasthigudi booked for culpable homicide over tragic death of Anil and Uday. The two Kannada actors are believed to
Bengaluru, Nov 08: Producer, director and stunt director of Kannada film Maasthigudi booked for culpable homicide over tragic death of Anil and Uday. The two Kannada actors are believed to
Bengaluru, November 7: To film actors were drowned when the shooting of the film ‘Maastigudi’ went wrong. The accident occurred while a stunt scene was being shot. They could be