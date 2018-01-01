AnilKumble

Kolkata, June 28: Sourav Ganguly, who is a member of the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tasked to find the
New Delhi, June 07: Current Head coach of Indian Cricket team Anil Kumble has ‘officially’ forwarded his application for the job of Indian cricket team coach, according to reports. The
Mumbai, May 25: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced that it would begin the process to invite new applicants for the post of the
Sydney, March11:An Australian newspaper has accused Virat Kohli of striking an Australian official with an energy drink bottle and also alleged that Anil Kumble stormed into the match officials’ box
New Delhi, March 10: Ever since Anil Kumble became the coach of Team India, he has been trying his best to enhance the performance of the players and bring the
Kolkata, Sep 30: From bowling mainstay to national coach now, it has been a roller-coaster ride for Anil Kumble in Indian cricket and the celebrated leg-spinner picked the 2002 win over
Kolkata, Sep 28: Indian cricket team coach Anil Kumble on Wednesday said batsmen should not be too worried about the strike rate as it is for bowlers. “I know there is
Kolkata Sep 28 : India coach and former captain Anil Kumble on Wednesday raised Cheteshwar Pujaras stock by stating that the top order batsman is a vital cog in the teams
Kanpur, Sep 20: India’s chief coach Anil Kumble today offered his condolences on behalf of the the national cricket team for the soldiers of Indian Army who lost their lives yesterday
Florida (United States), Aug 27: Indian coach Anil Kumble believes that the upcoming two T20 Internationals series between India and West Indies will mark the new beginning for cricket in
Kingston , Aug 04: Describing Mohammed Shami as an ‘important cog in our wheel’, India head coach Anil Kumble has expressed that he is pleased with the paceman’s progress since
Mumbai, July 25: Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Monday congratulated the Indian cricket team for its thumping win over the West Indies by an innings and 92 runs in the
Antigua, July 23: R Ashwin has expressed his sincere thanks to Anil Kumble and Vira Kholi for promoting him to bat in the top seven. “I’ve always wanted to bat in
Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka opener Lokesh Rahul is happy that new chief coach Anil Kumble has decided to empower the national team members so that they can make their own
Bengaluru, June 29: Former spinner Anil Kumble has no concerns over the length of his contract as India’s new head coach, believing he has enough time and matches to make
Dharamsala, June 23: Anil Kumble was appointed as new India cricket team coach by BCCI president Anurag Thakur after his name was recommended by cricket advisory committee members Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar
Kolkata, Jun 21 : Former captain Anil Kumble along with former cricketers Pravin Amre and Lalchand Rajput today made their respective presentations as the BCCI’s three-member cricket advisory committee took interviews