Mumbai,August14:At least 77 animals, birds and reptiles died in Mumbai’s Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan – better known as Byculla zoo – in 2016-17, according to the Central Zoo Authority’s inventory report.
Calicut,Dec30:The heartwrenching story of a dog in Kerala is going viral, for similar reasons. Malu, a dog, followed 38-year-old Naveen from Kozhikode on his pilgrimage to the Sabarimala shrine in
Patna , Dec. 16 : The Sanjay Gandhi Animal Park here is concerned about the condition of animals because of the cold weather. “To cope up with chill, the zoo
Greater Noida,Sept12: A year after Mohammad Akhlaq was lynched and his son Danish seriously injured over rumours of cow slaughter, the Bisadavillage will see a low-key celebration of Eid-al-Adha on
Srinagar ,Sept8:A mob torched a vehicle carrying bovine animals in Rajouri district in Jammu And Kashmiron Thursday. Police said the vehicle was surrounded by a mob in Chingus village on
GUWAHATI August 1:In Assam, nearly 200 wild animals have drowned to death due to flood at Kaziranga National Park. Divisional Forest Officer of the park Subhasis Das said that carcasses
New York, July 22: While the HIV epidemic continues to threaten health and well-being of a large section of the world’s population, scientists have warned that new forms of the virus
Washington, July 15 The West African Ebola outbreak that began in 2013 is now under control, 23 countries in Africa remain environmentally suitable for animal-to-human transmission of the Ebola virus,