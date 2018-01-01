New Delhi,April21: The country’s third largest software services firm Wipro is learnt to have fired hundreds of employees as part of its annual “performance appraisal”. According to sources, Wipro has
Powai,Dec16:The Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay’s annual Techfest is set to begin from tomorrow, December 16. Based on the theme of Space Expedition, the first day of the fest
Mumbai,Sept24: Priyanka Chopra, who is the highest paid actress in India, will be honoured at the second annual InStyle Awards in October. Priyanka now joins InStyle’s other honorees including Hollywood
Srinagar, August 18: The 48-day-long annual Amarnath Yatra, which started on July 2, ended peacefully on Thursday with ‘Puja’ inside the cave shrine, authorities said. “After the traditional Puja that