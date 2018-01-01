6.8 magnitude shallow quake strikes north of Antarctica
Antarctica, May 11: A strong quake of magnitude 6 8 struck north of Antarctica, the US Geological Survey said, but it was not expected to cause a tsunami. The quake’s
Antarctica, May 11: A strong quake of magnitude 6 8 struck north of Antarctica, the US Geological Survey said, but it was not expected to cause a tsunami. The quake’s
Antarctic,May10:Recent sightings of dragon ice in Antarctica are the first in ten years and scientists are hoping to get a window of opportunity to study them. “Dragon-skin ice is very
Antarctica August 23For some time, scientists who focus on Antarctica have been watching the progression of a large crack in one of the world’s great ice shelves – Larsen C,
Australia July 1:Researchers say they have found the first clear evidence that the thinning in the ozone layer above Antarctica is starting to heal. The scientists said that in September