Switzerland/Europe, September 20: The world is running out of antibiotics. The head of World Health Organisation said that “Antimicrobial resistance is a global health emergency.Growing resistance to drugs that fight
Washington DC/USA, July 19: Beware would-be-mothers as a study has recently found that certain antibiotics during pregnancy may increase the risk of major birth defects in your newborn. The findings indicated
MIAMI, US, Jan 14: A US woman has died from an infection that was resistant to all 26 available antibiotics, health officials said this week, raising new concerns about the
New Delhi, August 27: facing the highest burden of tuberculosis (TB) in the world, is also the world’s largest consumer of antibiotics, says a study, conducted to determine whether pharmacies
Toronto, August 25: India, facing the highest burden of tuberculosis (TB) in the world, is also the world’s largest consumer of antibiotics, says a study, conducted to determine whether pharmacies have