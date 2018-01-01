AntiJallikattuProtest

Tamil Nadu Police started evicting Jallikattu protesters on Monday morning
Chennai, Jan 23: Nearly a week after watching on the sidelines the Jallikattu protest on the Marina Beach and in other places in the state, the Tamil Nadu Police on
Chennai, Jan 23: Nearly a week after watching on the sidelines the Jallikattu protest on the Marina Beach and in other places in the state, the Tamil Nadu Police on
Chennai, Jan 16: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy has alleged that protests organised against Jallikattu have been inspired from abroad and he intends to take the case to the