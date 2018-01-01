AntiRomeoSquads

Lucknow, April 01: An anti-Romeo squad in Uttar Pradesh shaved the head of a man in the presence of policemen who had caught him with a female friend in a
Bhopal, April 1: After the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Uttar Pradesh, now the party-ruled Madhya Pradesh is all set to launch a campaign to check ‘majnoo-type’ behavior from men in the
Rampur, March 30: Aimed at ensuring women safety, the anti-Romeo drive in Uttar Pradesh is ending up in harassing youngsters, without much significant reason. In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district, an incident
Ranchi, March 25: Taking an indication from the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh, the eastern state of India Jharkhand has launched its own anti-Romeo squads. The Jharkhand police jump on young
Patna, March 25: Former Cricketer and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejaswi Yadav on Saturday challenged new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ban liquor and set up an “anti-Daru squad”
After taking over as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath seems to be delivering on one of Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promises – anti-Romeo squads. The main aim of