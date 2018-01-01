AnuragKashyap

Mumbai, Jan 30: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has vehemently opposed “Hindu extremists” for violence on the set of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmavati” in Jaipur, says he has grown up learning
New Delhi, January 11: If you don’t judge a book by its cover, why judge a film by its title? With his latest film “Haraamkhor” too running afoul of the
Mumbai, Dec 2 : Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap has modelled for a high street fashion portal – Aavantam. Aaliyah, who stars in their campaign video, found it interesting
Mumbai, Oct 18: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s revisits his tweet to PM Modi on Sunday in which he suggested that if Indian directors can be penalized for featuring Pakistani artists in
Chandigarh, June 9 : Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal said it is not his or his government’s concern if the film Udta Punjab, themed on the problem of drug addiction
Mumbai, June 8 : One of the producers of the film ‘Udta Punjab’, Anurag Kashyap has said they have appealed to the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), after a bombay high
Mumbai, Jun 1 : Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said there was never any truth in his upcoming film “Udta Punjab” being banned by the censor board and it was just a