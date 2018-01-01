Singer Demi Lovato apologises after tweeting Trump-related joke
It’s safe to say there’s going to be a lot of regretted tweets throughout the election. Singer Demi Lovato has issued a hasty apology over a joke she posted earlier
It’s safe to say there’s going to be a lot of regretted tweets throughout the election. Singer Demi Lovato has issued a hasty apology over a joke she posted earlier
NewYork,Oct18:Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has apologised after being criticised for modelling an “insensitive” top on a Conde Nast Traveller magazine cover.The top has the words “migrant”, “refugee” and “outsider” crossed
London, September 6: British Airways on Tuesday apologised to its passengers who faced delays after an IT glitch affected check-in desks. The passengers complained of delays at check-in, the baggage drop