London,April 26: Britain’s Jessica Ennis-Hill does not expect to receive an apology from Tatyana Chernova after the Russian heptathlete was stripped of her 2011 world title for a doping violation
Washington ,April12:The CEO of United Airlines has issued a second public apology about the man who was forcibly removed from a flight on Sunday, calling the incident “truly horrific”. “No
London, Feb3:The Archbishop of Canterbury has issued an “unreserved and unequivocal” apology on behalf of the Church of England for not reporting a child abuser to the police in the
Johannesburg , Jan. 17: World Number 3 Stan Wawrinka issued an apology after he smashed a ball into Martin Klizan’s groin after he survived a tense five-setter to reach the
Karachi,Sept7: Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Sardar Ali Shah has strongly reacted to Ashutosh Gowariker`s recently released flick `Mohenjo Daro` and asked the director to tender an apology