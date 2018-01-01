#App
YouTube Go Now ‘Offline-First’ App for India

California, April05:Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company’s presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet

Skype Lite app announced just for India

Mumbai, Feb 23:Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today announced a Skype Lite application designed for Indian mobile users at the Future Decoded event in Mumbai. Skype Lite, as the name suggests,

Chinese, app for renting a date?

Beijing, Jan 27:As millions in China head home to celebrate the Lunar New Year holiday with their families, 24-year-old Luoluo is busy answering messages on a mobile app from desperate

Twitter to relaunch Vine camera app

California,Dec17:Fans of Vine, the six-second video app owned by Twitter, were writing their eulogies in October when the social network announced it planned to shut down. On Friday, the company

Yahoo launches Answers Now app

California,Dec10:Yahoo has officially launched its ‘Yahoo Answers Now’ app for mobile, an extension of one of the most popular Q&A communities on the Internet. The app aims at helping users

