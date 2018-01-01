AppleiPhone

San Francisco, October 7: At least half a dozen cases where batteries of newly-launched Apple iPhone8, 8 plus are swelling and phones are being left-split part. According to reliable sources,
August 17: Are you ready to grab the new ‘Nokia 8’? HMD Global has unveiled its latest android device on 16th August with high quality audio and video features. Nokia
New York, March 24: The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is able to permanently infect an Apple Mac computer so that even reinstalling the operating system will not erase the bug,
New Delhi, March 23: A senior executive of iPhone creator Apple today held nitty-gritty considerations on their requests identified with duty concession with authorities of the finance ministry. The meeting
Bengaluru, March 22: Bengaluru-based electronic commerce company Flipkart has conducted an electronic deal on Wednesday where the online business site is putting forth rebates on devices, cell phones, and tablets.
London, Feb 23: 2017 will mark the 10th anniversary of the Apple iPhone and the company has something major plans to celebrate the occasion. When American multinational technology company Apple launches
New York, Dec 31 : Apple is set to reduce iPhone production by 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, a media report said. The news comes after
Seoul, Oct 31: Apple appears to be the biggest gainer from the recent Samsung Galaxy Note 7 debacle, reveals a recent International Data Corporation (IDC) survey titled ‘US Smartphone Owners’
Mumbai, Oct 08: Reliance Jio stormed into Indian market last month with fabulous free usage offers. The wondering offers from Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited not ended. Jio
New Delhi, Oct 5 : Google’s newly-launched artificial intelligence-powered premium device Pixel will impact Apple’s iPhone ecosystem and even Samsung’s flagship premium device Note 7 to an extent, experts have said.
Apple didn’t just introduce its next generation of iPhones, but also launched Airpods — wireless earphones — and the Apple Watch Series 2. Starting at a price of Rs 60,000
New York, August 26: An international team of computer science researchers has identified serious security vulnerabilities in the iOS operating system used in Apple’s iPhone and iPad devices. The vulnerabilities make a