Apple’s wins appeal of $120 mn patent against Samsung
NEW YORK,Oct8: There is more bad news for Samsung. The company lost some ground following incidents of the Galaxy Note 7 battery exploding, and now a US court has reinstated
NEW YORK,Oct8: There is more bad news for Samsung. The company lost some ground following incidents of the Galaxy Note 7 battery exploding, and now a US court has reinstated
New Delhi,Sept27: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, accused of rape of a minor girl, has stoked another controversy after he was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for
New Delhi, June 25: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra’s “pit-stopping” image of her “real armpits” was aimed at putting an end to trolls on her “Barbie Doll” and “unrealistic” underarms which even