UNITED NATIONS,June15: In a significant victory for India at the UN, international law expert Neeru Chadha has won a crucial election to a top UN judicial body that deals with
Neeru Chadha becomes the first Indian woman to be appointed as a judge in International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea
Uttarakhand government dosen’t want to be appointed as ‘parents’ of the Ganga.Why?
New Delhi,May22: Uttarakhand government has written to the Centre, raising concern on officers of the state being appointed as ‘parents’ of the Ganga. The state has said that it does
Amitabh Bachchan was appointed the WHO goodwill ambassador for hepatitis in Southeast Asia
South East Asia, May13:Actor Amitabh Bachchan was appointed the goodwill ambassador for hepatitis in Southeast Asia on Friday. Mr. Bachchan, a survivor of Hepatitis B, will be the face of
Indian government appointed heads of various public sector banks
New Delhi, May6: In a major restructuring in the PSU banking space, the government today appointed heads of various public sector banks besides carrying out rejigs at PNB and Bank
Shiv Sena questions why only former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are appointed as governors
Mumbai, August 19: The Shiv Sena on Friday questioned why only former Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are appointed as governors and lt. governors of various states and Union Territories while BJP