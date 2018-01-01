Kochi,May13:Kochi metro is an under-construction metro system that will cater to the needs of Kochi, Kerala. The first phase of the metro will cover a 13.4 kilometre distance Kochi metro
Kochi metro appoints 23 transgenders for varied jobs in a first
NGT appoints 10 lawyers as commissioners for checking dengue fever in Delhi
New Delhi, May 11: A principal bench of the National Green Tribunal ( NGT) on Thursday appointed ten young lawyers as local commissioners to check, inspect and prepare inspection reports
London appoints ,Cressida Dick, first woman Scotland Yard chief in 187 years
London, Feb 23 : Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced that a female police officer would be the next Commissioner of the Scotland Yard, media reports said. Cressida Dick’s appointment
HP high court appoints counsel for RTI activist in Priyanka Vadra’s land purchase deal case
Shimla, February 6: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday appointed a counsel for RTI activist into Priyanka Vadra’s land purchase deal case. Notably, the high court has appointed