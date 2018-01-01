New Delhi , Jan 28 : Weekends give one some time to let their hair down so that they can be refreshed and energised during the week. But with so
A lot of new age startups are now providing products and solutions with the aim of making the tough journey of a parent a bit easier. Parenting is considered as
New Delhi, November 29: The troops that are deployed on the China border were told to format their smartphones and delete a list of around 42 applications. The intelligence agencies
New Delhi, August 19: Nowadays students can earn their pocket money by their own with the help of these top six applications. UrbanClap, India’s largest mobile services marketplace, provides trusted services
London, Feb 22: Most of us have heard at some point that we should be walking around ten thousand steps per day. This figure is now commonplace across many of the
Auckland, Feb4:A spate of cartoon-ish plastic surgery apps targeting tech-savvy children have sparked a worldwide campaign. A New Zealand petition against cartoonish plastic surgery apps that target young children is
Mumbai,Nov10:Reliance Entertainment has launched Chillx, a multilingual all-in-one entertainment app, in collaboration with FunOnGo Media & Entertainment. The app has been launched for Android, and offers access to free and
New York, September 28: BlackBerry Ltd. reported fiscal second-quarter sales that missed analyst estimates and said it will stop making its iconic smartphones and focus on its software business. The
New Delhi, September 8: After taking the competition in India’s telecom space to a new level when Reliance Jio offered voice calls for free forever and cut down data costs, Jio
Mumbai ,August30:Ansuja Madival’s mother, who works as a maid, had never touched a tablet before, so the 15-year-old had to show her which buttons to press. “She was so happy
New Delhi, June 28: Nearly one in two Indians have granted access to contacts and mobile data in exchange for free apps and close to 40 per cent have granted access
New Delhi, June 24: The Supreme Court will hear next Wednesday a petition seeking a ban on WhatsApp on the ground that the messaging platform’s end-to-end encryption gives terrorists a