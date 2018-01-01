#AravindKejriwal
Amidst Uri, Modi still targeting AAP: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 22 :  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday expressed surprise that at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be focussing on the Uri terror attack,

Kejriwal slams Modi for no action against Sonia

New Delhi, April 29: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not initiating any action against Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in connection with the Rs.3,600

Delhi not against app-based taxis: Kejriwal

New Delhi, April 20: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government was not against taxi aggregators after online app-based cab operator Uber blamed his government for car shortage