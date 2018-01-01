ArbaazKhan

Mumbai, Dec 02: And the wait is over! Salman Khan is all set to appear on Karan Johar’s chat show and entertain us with his eccentric nature and infectious laughter.
Mumbai.Nov19:Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan trying to mend their sour relationship, the two have finally decided to file for divorce officially. The Asian Age reports that the actors, who were
Mumbai, Nov 10: It’s been a while since Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan decided to call it quits, but what hasn’t changed is their mutual love for their kid.
Mumbai, July 30:Here’s some good news for the fans of the blockbuster ‘Dabangg’ franchise and people who have been waiting to see Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha together once again on
Mumbai, Jun 1 : Actress Sunny Leone says she feels blessed that she will be starred alongside actor Arbaaz Khan in her upcoming film. When asked about reports that she will
New Delhi, May 30 : Sunny Leone is all set to engage in a love affair with Arbaaz Khan in her upcoming musical-romance ‘Tera Intezar.’ As reported by Pinkvilla, the
Mumbai, May 20: Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has reportedly refused to comment on his brother Salman Khan’s marriage rumours. After the star was asked at an event whether the report
New Delhi, May 20: Actor Arbaaz Khan has recently dodged the question on Salman Khan and Lulia Vantur’s marriage, leaving the fans in doubt. When asked about his opinion, the