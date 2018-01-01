#Arctic
Not enough seals for Polar Bears to survive

New Delhi, February 02: Polar Bears, one of the most brawny predators in the world, are struggling to survive as the seal population in the Arctic regions continues to dwindle. The

Winter polar vortex takes shape in Arctic

Chicago,Dec10:Winter’s first polar vortex blast, already taking shape in the Arctic this weekend, targets the Lower 48 next week. By Tuesday, temperatures below zero will plunge south into the northern

Old Nazi military base discovered in the Arctic

Arctic,Oct24:A secret Nazi military base in the Arctic has been discovered by Russian scientists. The site – located on the island ofAlexandra Land 1,000km from the North Pole 0150 was