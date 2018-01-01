New Delhi, February 02: Polar Bears, one of the most brawny predators in the world, are struggling to survive as the seal population in the Arctic regions continues to dwindle. The
Prémanon, March11: As global warming reshapes the Arctic and Antarctic, a new museum built by the son of a renowned French explorer aims to show “the beauty of polar landscapes”
Chicago,Dec10:Winter’s first polar vortex blast, already taking shape in the Arctic this weekend, targets the Lower 48 next week. By Tuesday, temperatures below zero will plunge south into the northern
NY,Dec8:Polar bear numbers could drop a third by mid-century, according to the first systematic assessment, released today, of how dwindling Arctic sea ice affects the world’s largest bear. There is
Arctic,Oct24:A secret Nazi military base in the Arctic has been discovered by Russian scientists. The site – located on the island ofAlexandra Land 1,000km from the North Pole 0150 was
Oslo ,Oct7: Norway has awarded Arctic drilling licences to 13 oil companies, including in a hitherto unexplored part of the Barents Sea, drawing condemnation from environmental groups. It is the first time
Toronto, July 7 A 14-year-old Indo-Canadian Sikh student has been selected to take part in the prestigious “Students on Ice Arctic Expedition”, media reported. Beginning July 21, Abhayjeet Singh Sachal