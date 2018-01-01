Amritsar, April 28 :The CIA staff of Amritsar rural police today confiscated old currency notes that are now banned to the tune of Rs 75 lakh from six persons in
New Delhi, April28:The arrested accused and other members of the gang used to enter Delhi from the Gurugram border using cars with commercial numbers on them. “In order to avoid
Detroit , April24:The attorney for a Detroit-area doctor accused of mutilating the genitals of young girls acknowledges that her client performed the procedure, but she says it was part of
NEW DELHI,Feb15: In a shocking incident that came to light on Valentine’s Day, a 40-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death, then hacked her body into two parts to
New Delhi, Jan 3:There might be varying assessment of the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Mission, but winds of change are certainly blowing in the predominantly Muslim
Chicago,Dec12:Snow, freezing rain and rain could make for a messy Monday morning commute as a winter storm pushes further east. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and
Bhopal,Oct24:Reports of fire in a Bhopal scrapyard were doing rounds on Monday morning. News agency ANI reported that the fire broke out at 2:30am on Monday. According to reports, 35