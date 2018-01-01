#Argentina
30-tonne meteorite found in Argentina

Buenos Aires, September 13: Scientists have discovered a meteorite weighing over 30 tonnes in northern Argentina. The meteorite was found in the town of Gancedo, 1,085 km north of capital

Lionel Messi Penalty Miss vs Chile

Messi put his penalty kick over the crossbar, Francisco Silva converted Chile’s shootout finale and La Roja won their second straight Copa America title by beating Argentina 4-2 on penalty

Page 1 of 21 2