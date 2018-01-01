Poonch, Jan. 14: The security forces yesterday busted a militant hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Charmar area of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch. A
Washington , Dec 30: A United States Congress Research report has revealed that India has emerged as the second largest purchaser of arms among developing nations after Saudi Arabia and
Srinagar, Oct 06: The Handwara encounter is over; a huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered. Maps, food items and medicines with Pakistan markings have also been recovered.
Pyongyang,Oct4:Successful rocket tests have propelled North Korea ahead in a two-decade long arms race with Japan, leaving Tokyo unsure it could fend off a missile strike by the Pyongyang regime
Kashmir, July 29: As Kashmir continues to struggle under curfews and strikes, with shops closed and traffic off the roads, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti made a speech on Thursday on the foundation