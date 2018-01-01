New Delhi, Jan 29: The Indian Army on Monday dismissed reports of them constructing three-foot overbridges (FOBs) in Mumbai with materials brought from a war store on the Indo-China border
Srinagar/Jammu and Kashmir, October 12: An Army soldier and a non-military man were killed in Pakistani firing on Thursday at forward ranges along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch.
New Delhi, September 8: A day after first woman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took charge, another transformational move took place to promote women in the armed forces has come into
Chandigarh/ Haryana, August 24: ‘Premis’, the followers of spiritual guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, creates havoc at Panchkula (15 kms from Chandigarh) as they brace for a court verdict tomorrow
Jaipur,July31:When the flood hit Rajasthan’s Jalore district, 519 girls and staff members were stranded at the Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Girls Hostel in Bhainswara, Ahor sub-division of the district.They were
Jaipur,July6: An Army Aviation MI-35 helicopter crash landed on Thursday at Rajasthan’s Balesar in Jodhpur district. According to Army sources, engine failure led to the crash. The crew is safe. In
Itanagar,June15:A 35-year-old man was shot dead late last night in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Myanmar by Army, which has called it a case of “mistaken identity”. Thingtu Ngemu was shot dead
Jaipur/Rajasthan, June 6: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday said the situation in Kashmir is under control and that the Army is working independently
New Delhi, May 10: The Centre on Wednesday assured justice for the murder of Army officer Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Shopian district.
Srinagar, Apr 27: Three soldiers, including a Captain and Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were martyred and two militants gunned down as the Army foiled a fidayeen attack on its camp
New Delhi, April 15: Expressing deep outrage over video of a Kashmiri youth being tied on a jeep of the forces to be used a shield against stone-pelters, the Communist
Islamabad/Pakistan, March 25: The Pakistan Government has given its consent to former chief of army staff general (Retd) Raheel Sharif to lead a 39-nation association of Muslim states led by
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 03: Roy Mathew, an army jawan hails from Kerala was found dead near his camp in Deolali Cantonment of Maharashtra, barely a few days after he accused senior
Rio de Janeiro, Feb 15 : Around 9,000 soldiers from the Brazilian Army were deployed here ahead of a potential police strike, the Ministry of Defence announced, a media report
Kohima/Nagaland, Feb. 3: In the wake of protestors torching government buildings for giving 33 percent reservations for women in the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections, five army columns have been
Kolkata, Dec 02: Kolkata Police on Friday said that they had denied permission to the army on November 25 not to go ahead with its annual audit exercise in the
New Delhi, Nov 03: Chinese and Indian troops are locked in a stand-off at the icy heights of Ladakh division since yesterday after People’s Liberation Army (PLA) personnel entered an
Chakabama,Oct15:Twenty-four years after he lost his life fighting insurgents in Nagaland, Second Lt E Thomas Joseph’s mortal remains were brought to his home town of Kanjiramatttom and laid to rest
Bhopal,Oct14:The mother of a martyred Army Captain has accused Shahpur police in Madhya Pradesh of demanding a bribe to make efforts to trace the bravery medals of her son that
Srinagar, Oct 08: Four terrorists were eliminated by Army on the Line of Control while trying to infiltrate in Naugam sector on October 6, Army’s Northern Command said on Saturday.