Three militants killed after army camp attacked in Kupwara
Srinagar, Oct 06: Three militants were today killed in an encounter with security forces after they attacked an army camp in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the army said in Srinagar
Srinagar, Oct 06: Three militants were today killed in an encounter with security forces after they attacked an army camp in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the army said in Srinagar
Handwara ,Oct6:region, Jammu and Kashmir.Militants targeted an Army camp in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, in two attacks during early hours Thursday. The camp that is located at Langate in Handwara
Srinagar, September 23: Official sources said today that besides arms and ammunition, two maps showing general area of Uri were recovered from the four slain terrorists, who are now believed