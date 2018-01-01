ArmyDepotTragedy

Pulgaon fire: Two more bodies recovered, death toll climbs to 18
Pulgaon (Maha), June 1: Two more bodies were recovered on Wednesday from the site of the fire mishap at central ammunition depot at Pulgaon in Wardha district, taking the death toll
New Delhi, May 31 : The following is the list of major fire disasters at India’s ordnance depots that have always raised questions about alleged safety violations at these defence facilities
New Delhi, May 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to take stock of the deadly inferno at the Central Ammunition Depot in
Mumbai, May 31: Firefighters were battling on Tuesday to extinguish a blaze in one of India’s biggest arms depots, with 17 of those trapped in the blaze feared to have