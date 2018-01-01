Indian music maestro AR Rahman in Oscar race again
Los Angeles, Dec 14: It could be a twin win for Indian music maestro A.R. Rahman once again at the Academy Awards as his work for “Pele: Birth of a Legend”
Chennai, July 2 : Ghazal and playback singer Hariharan feels his collaboration with A.R. Rahman has resulted in several chart-busters because the double Oscar-winning composer deeply understands his singing capabilities. “He