New Delhi, Jan 22: Pakistan’s Supreme Court has given a 72-hour deadline to police to arrest the culprit behind the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl. A special bench
Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 29 : Demonetised currency worth Rs 25 crore was recovered on Friday from a property dealer in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. According to sources, four people have
Chandigarh, October 27: After a month veteran journalist KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother Gurcharan Kaur were murdered, the Punjab police arrested a 27-year-old man. The man identified as Gaurav Kumar
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao made it clear on Friday that the government would not arrest film personalities in drugs cases. The investigation team would consider them as victims. The
Chennai,July15:Two days ago fundamentalists were screaming for his arrest for allegedly denigrating Hindu culture on Bigg Boss. Now there’s a fresh demand for his arrest for naming the victim in the Dileep alleged-assault case
HYDERABAD,June27: Managing director of Venus Hospital, Dr Vakati Chakravathy, along with the hospital PRO and a technician working in the hospital blood bank at Malakpet have been arrested by LB Nagar
Police in Jupiter, Florida, released dash-cam footage Wednesday of the arrest of Tiger Woods for driving under the influence two days earlier. The videos show the golf superstar unsteady, disoriented
Seoul,May31:South Korean authorities on Wednesday arrested the daughter of Choi Soon-sil while she was on a plane heading to Seoul, media reports said. This was after Chung Yoo-ra was extradited
ISTANBUL, May 16: Turkey ordered the arrest of 85 energy and education ministry staff in an investigation targeting the network of a US-based cleric whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating last
Gwalior/Madhya Pradesh, April 22: Gwalior Police have arrested two persons for the gang rape of an eight-year-old girl. They are the victim’s sister and brother-in-law. “The victim was gang raped
NewDelhi,april11:The Viral Fever (TVF) CEO Arunabh Kumar has been given interim relief from arrest in a molestation case till April 17 by a Mumbai sessions court. As per reports, Kumar
Mumbai, March16:The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai customs on Wednesday arrested six Chinese nationals, including two women, for allegedly smuggling crude gold into India. The AIU also seized 6.176
Margao/Canacona, March16: Canacona police on Wednesday arrested a local, 23-year-old Vikat Bhagat, a resident of Bhagatwada, Char rasta, Canacona, on charges of murdering Irish national, Danielle McLaughlin, whose body was
Kannur, March1:The police on Tuesday arrested a local parish vicar at Kottiyoor here on the charge of raping a minor girl last year. The arrested has been identified as Robin
Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 20 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also holds the Home portfolio, on Monday directed the state’s 14 District Collectors to ensure the arrest of 2,010 goons
Kuala Lumpur, Feb 18:Malaysian police said on Saturday they had arrested a North Korean man in connection with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the half brother of the North
New Delhi, Feb 16: National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Mouinudheen Parakadavath, a Kerala resident, in connection with its probe in alleged ISIS module. Mouinudheen, wanted by the NIA arrived at
New Delhi, Jan 31:They would crash weddings, befriend relatives, stay with them throughout the celebrations pretending to help them with the arrangements and escape with all the jewellery and cash
Thane, Jan 24:With the arrest of five persons, Thane police today claimed to have busted a major racket, wherein waste cement from railway yard godowns is collected and sold under
New Delhi ,Jan 23:The police arrested the 24-year-old who was allegedly at the wheel and had fled the spot after the accident. The accused Shoaib Kohli is a resident of