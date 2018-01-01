ArunachalPradesh

New Delhi, February 08: Bomja, a village in Arunachal Pradesh was named among the richest villages of Asia. Bomja’s economic boom resulted from Defense ministry’s release of payments towards land acquisition in
Chinese road-building teams entered around 1 kilometre inside Indian territory in Tuting area of Arunachal Pradesh last week but returned after being confronted by Indian troops, Government sources said on
Guwahati (Assam), December 6 : Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday categorically stated that he was personally monitoring the condition of Siang river and have also requested the
New Delhi, August 16: Sources in the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday described as false information relating to a reported confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops in the north
Sagalee/Arunachal Pradesh, July 4: IAF helicopter with three on board goes missing near Sagalee in Arunachal Pradesh. A massive search operation has been launched to track the missing aircraft. #IAF
Itanagar,June6:The 900-year-old idol Terton Pema Lingpa that was stolen from Twanag Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh, has been recovered by the Crime Brach of Delhi Police. The 12th century religious idol
Itanagar, June6:Three children and a woman were killed and six others injured after being struck by lightning in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. The tragedy occurred at Gandhigram village in Vijaynagar
Beijing, April 21: China said today that it was its “lawful right” to standardize official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh, while its state-run media of China warned that
New Delhi, April 19: China announces “standardized” official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh. According to the Hindustan Times report, China has unilaterally renamed six places in Arunachal Pradesh
New Delhi, April 05: China warned today that it will take “necessary measures” to defend its territorial sovereignty and interests after India “obstinately” allowed the Dalai Lama to visit the
New Delhi, April 05: The Dalai Lama in Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh doesn’t mince words. Speaking to the media, the revered religious leader said he was a messenger of secularism and
Itanagar, Feb 20: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju today urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh not to play politics with religion. “If we try to divide
New Delhi, Feb 13: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju again in news after his tweet about the Hindu Population. In his tweet today Rijiju says that ”Hindu population is
Dambuk (Arunachal Pradesh), Dec 26: They say getting to Dambuk in the Lower Dibang Valley, which is said to be India’s 10th-least populous district, is an adventure itself. I couldn’t
Mechukha (Arunachal Pradesh), Nov 29: Encouraged by a 50 percent growth in tourist arrivals over the past few years, Arunachal Pradesh is seeking to promote the strategic border state as an
Mechuka,Nov4:The Indian Air Force landed its largest military transport aircraft C-17 Globemaster at Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh close to the India-China border on Thursday at an elevation of 6,200 feet above
New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama is scheduled to visit Arunachal Pradesh early next year, a move which may raise the hackles in the official establishment in China that
Itanagar, Sept 16: Arunachal Pradesh, as a state is just around 50 years old, but the political journey of this North East region has been turbulent. The state has already
Kolkata, Sept 2: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday was accorded the status of a national party by the Election Commission after the party satisfied one of the conditions mentioned
Itanagar, August 30: “Why Itanagar? Go to Tawang,” suggested my friends. But the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, that borders China, has a lot to offer — peaceful places, fun nightclubs and