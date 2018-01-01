ArunJaitley

New Delhi, February 02: The Union Budget for 2018-19 was slammed by many, but, the vice chairman of of Niti Aayog Rajiv Kumar has defended the last budget of NDA government. Rajiv
New Delhi, February 01: During the presentation of the Economic Survey 2017-18, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian pointed out that this year’s document is in pink colour and it symbolizes support
New Delhi, February 01: The Union Budget announced for the year 2018-19 will not benefit the common man or the middle class much, although, senior citizens and salaried tax payers
New Delhi, February 01: The Finance minister emphasized the transformation of Global economy into a digital economy owing to development of cutting edge technologies in digital space such as machine
New Delhi, February 01: The Union Budget announced for 2018-19 focuses on proffering affordable, clean alternative energy sources; the taxes on fuel cell based power generating systems, solar tempered glass, and wind
New Delhi, February 01: Delhi’s worsening air quality has garnered a special mention in the Union Budget of 2018-19. Arun Jaitley’s fifth budget, announced on Thursday, has made provisions to
Here are the key highlights from the Union Budget 2018: The Minimum Support Price of all crops shall be increased to at least 1.5 times that of the production cost.
New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrived in Parliament on Thursday morning, to deliver the Union Budget 2018-19. The Finance Minister is expected to present the budget after
New Delhi, February 01: Arun Jaitley will deliver Union Budget speech in Hindi, deviating from tradition. According to sources, the move is to foster a direct connect with the rural
New Delhi, Dec 29 : Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said no income tax exemption would be provided to profit-making cooperative banks, adding that they should be treated
Surat/Gujarat, December 2: On the EVM tampering allegation, the Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley hit back the opposition parties. Arun Jaitley said that they were making excuses for their defeat. BJP
Surat/Gujarat, December 2: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always been a pro-Hindutva party, said Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley while taking a jibe at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on the matter of his religion. Jaitley asked, “the
New Delhi, November 11: The Goods and Services tax on various items like household, grocery items and personal care products will now cost less as the goods and services tax
Mumbai/Maharashtra, November 7: As one year is being completed after demonetisation on November 8, the nation, as well as the political system, is now evaluating the move in different angles. While
Jambusar/Gujarat, November 1: The Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi mocked the BJP government over the demonetization and Goods and Services Tax (GST). Rahul Gandhi targeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and said that
Ahmedabad/Gujarat, October 7: Bringing significant relief to the small and medium businesses and exporters, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday finalized a slew of relaxation measures. A large
New Delhi, September 4: Due to the rising public criticism of keeping the duty high despite international oil prices going up Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday announced Govt of India has reduced
New Delhi, September 29: The Senior Bharatiya Janta Part leader Yashwant Sinha questioned the audacity of someone who never won an election making a personal attack on him like Arun Jaitley
New Delhi, September 28: Even though the Narendra Modi government affirming that the Indian economy is growing fast in world, Yashwant Sinha did not change from his criticism of the current
Mumbai/Maharashtra, September 21: This festive season as many as 12.3 lakh non-gazetted railway staff would get salary of 78 days as the Union Cabinet approved for a bonus for them.