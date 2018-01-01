New Delhi, December 28: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, on Wednesday said the Pathankot terror attack earlier in January this year was the first setback, adding
Indian Air Force more prepared after first setback at Pathankot terror attack, says Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha
SP Tyagi’s arrest affects morale, says Indian Air Force Chief Arup Raha
New Delhi, Dec 26: Indian Air Force Chief Arup Raha said that the arrest of the former chief SP Tyagi had affected the morale of the air force and that
Currency Transportation: Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha meets PM Modi, briefs him on IAF efforts
New Delhi, Dec 01: The chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his office in Parliament and reportedly briefed
Surgical Strikes: IAF Chief Marshal Arup Raha says situation ‘live’, ready for any challenge
New Delhi, Oct 04: The situation is “live” in the wake of the surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC and the armed forces are ready to deal
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) still a thorn in our flesh: Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha
New Delhi, September 1: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha on Thursday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continues to remain a thorn in our flesh till date.