ArvindKejrival

New Delhi, November 9: The city transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Thursday that the odd-even car scheme would be carried out in Delhi for a five-day period starting from November
New Delhi, December 17: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised the government move to exempt political parties from income tax while depositing demonetised currency notes and accused them of
New Delhi, Nov 03: Politics over the alleged suicide of an Army veteran over his pension shifts from Delhi to his village in Haryana today, with Congress vice president Rahul
New Delhi, Oct 04: A day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asked PM Narendra Modi to “unmask Pakistan’s false propaganda” about the surgical strikes, the BJP today hit out at
New Delhi, Sep 30: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had announced that he would expose the ‘very big conspiracy’ behind the FIRs against his colleagues and him, is likely to
Chandigarh, Sep 9 : Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s car was involved in a minor accident on Friday near Jalandhar on the second day of his Punjab tour,
Ludhiana, Aug 31: A clash on Tuesday erupted during a meeting of Aam Aadmi Party volunteers at the residence of the party’s zonal in-charge Gurinder Singh Bajwa in Amritsar after
Chandigarh, August 27: Sucha Singh Chhotepur, who was yesterday sacked from the post of party’s Punjab convener following allegations of seeking bribe for allotting party tickets, on Saturday demanded for a CBI probe, insisting