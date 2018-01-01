ArvindKejriwal

New Delhi, Jan 19: The Delhi High Court on Friday refuses to grant interim relief to Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Office of Profit case. On earlier today, the Election
Punjab, November 15: The smog in Delhi has increased to a severe level and one of the main reasons behind it is the stubble burning in various areas. The Punjab
Punjab/Delhi, November 9: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the current situation of blanket smog in Delhi. Captain Amarinder Singh said, “Kejriwal
New Delhi, November 7: Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday evening declared, due to heavy smog, primary schools would be kept closed tomorrow. Along with this, the minister
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 26: Actor Kamal Haasan said that his professional rival Rajinikanth is a suitable ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party while Kamal Hassan itself is a rationalist, clearly giving
New Delhi, September 22: Only a day after the veteran actor Kamal Hassan met the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy called
New Delhi, September 21: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would meet Kamal Haasan in Chennai and both of them will have political discussions. According to reliable sources, this statement
New Delhi, August 28: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won the Bawana by-poll by a margin of more than 24,000 votes on Monday. Retaining its seat
New Delhi, August 22: The Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal circulated directives for 100 per cent mechanization of cleaning of sewers and drains in Delhi. The order was issued at a
New Delhi, July 31: A Delhi court will today continue hearing on a plea against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his brother-in-law in a case of alleged nepotism as
New Delhi, July 17: The Delhi High Court on Monday exempted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from personal appearance before a trial court till the next date of hearing in connection
New Delhi, July 12: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Kejriwal Government on seeking its reply on the enforcement of current statutory rates of minimum
New Delhi, July. 7: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over the application filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in
New Delhi, June 1: A day after the Delhi Assembly witnessed dramatic moments when ousted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra was marshalled out following a scuffle with the
New Delhi, May 23: Sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra on Tuesday warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to divulge the information in connection with foreign then funding
New Delhi, May 22: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday sued Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under an additional defamation suit worth Rs. 10 crores after the latter’s Counsel
New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Demanding justice and quick action on the demolition of the homeless shelter by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi Police in Nizamuddin, Delhi
New Delhi, May 9: The special sitting of the Delhi state assembly is underway to pass a Goods and Services Tax-related bill. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted this morning
New Delhi, May 4: Overall it appears like the Arvind Kejriwal government is in a total upset interminable defilement and nepotism charges. Today, the CBI struck the workplace of the
New Delhi, May 3: Kumar Vishwas has been made AAP’s Rajasthan in-charge. He additionally did not need to apologise in spite of Arvind Kejriwal’s objection that he broadcast his grievances