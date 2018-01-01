AsaramBappu

New Delhi, April 12: The Supreme Court on Wednesday has asked the Gujarat trial court to consider the case of Asaram Bapu urgently and finish the trial in a time
New Delhi, Feb. 2: Supreme Court judge Uday Umesh Lalit on Thursday recused himself from hearing bail plea filed by self-styled godman Asaram’s son Narayan Sai, in connection with a
New Delhi, Feb. 2: The Supreme Court today will hear the plea filed by Asaram Bapu’s Son Narayan Sai, in connection with a rape case registered against him by the
New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu on medical grounds, saying his condition wasn’t such that he can’t
Noida, Nov 04: A woman has lodged a complaint against self-styled godman Asaram’s son Narayan Sai accusing him of sexually harassing her around three years back, police said today. In
Ahmedabad, May 23: The 31-year-old alleged sharp shooter Karthik Haldar discloses many information about his life at Motera ashram including how he planned to kill number of “key witnesses”, who