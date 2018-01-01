AsaramBapu

New Delhi, April 12: The Supreme Court on Wednesday has asked the Gujarat trial court to consider the case of Asaram Bapu urgently and finish the trial in a time
SC asks Gujarat trial court to consider Asaram rape case urgently
Your cheeks are red like apples, you must be a Kashmiri says godman Asaram Bapu to AIIMS nurse
New Delhi,Sept27: Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, accused of rape of a minor girl, has stoked another controversy after he was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for
Supreme Court denies bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu; says bail plea to be heard only after medical report
New Delhi, September 5: In yet another setback to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, the Supreme Court on Monday denied interim bail to him while stating that his bail plea would be
Accused of rape and murder, the Supreme Court refuses interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu
New Delhi, August 11: In a set-back to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is accused of rape and murder, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to grant him interim bail on
Bail rejected for rape accused godman Asaram Bapu by Rajasthan High Court
Jodhpur August 9: The Rajasthan high court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is facing rape charge. This was the ninth regular bail application