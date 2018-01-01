A recent discovery of dinosaur fossil in the Sahara desert of Egypt, have revealed that Dinosaurs in North Africa were more closely related to dinosaurs in Europe and Asia than
Colombo/Sri Lanka, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured Sri Lanka of India’s full support to further cement the bilateral ties between two neighbours. He reiterated India’s commitment
New Delhi, April 17: Fifty Indians, including gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, and actress Alia Bhatt, are among Forbes’ list of super achievers from Asia under the age
Karachi, Feb14:A Pakistani court has banned public celebrations of Valentine’s Day in the capital Islamabad while Indonesian students plan to spurn the event, as the festival of love gets a
Mumbai,Dec14:Television actress Nia Sharma, best known for her roles in Hindi show Jamai Raja, recently surprised everyone (including herself) when she was rated as the third most sexiest Asian woman
London, September 2: Scientists trying to predict the future path of Zika say that 2.6 billion people living in parts of Asia and Africa could be at risk of infection,
Istanbul August 27:Turkey opened one of the world’s biggest suspension bridges on Friday, the latest mega project in a $200 billion building spree that President Tayyip Erdogan hopes will secure
Hyderabad August 12:Jawwad Patel, a 22-year-old engineering student from Hyderabad has designed a 3D-printed apparatus which can ‘create’ water from air. He is the first person from Asia to do
Switzerland July 29:Tigers are among the most recognisable and popular of the world’s charismatic megafauna. They have featured prominently in ancient mythology and folklore, and continue to be depicted in
Tokyo, June 29: Japan’s NTT Communications Corporation is testing if this can be applied in crime prevention. One of the tests is the visual analysis by “Deep Learning” technology. The device helps in