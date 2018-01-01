Assam, Jan 27: As indefinite curfew has been imposed in Assam due to the police firing killed two people on Thursday, over 2,000 passengers have been stranded in Assam when
Guwahati, Jan 9: The Assam government on Tuesday ordered a magisterial probe into a girl’s allegations of sexual abuse by the director of an orphanage in the state’s Dhemaji district
Kolkata, January 04: An FIR has been lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in connection with the statement she made against National Register of Citizens (NRC), during a
Kathalia (Tripura), Dec 29: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has threatened to send Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar to Bangladesh after the state assembly elections if he failed to
Arrest of senior officials in several corruption-related cases, updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and spells of devastating floods kept Assam in news in 2017. Corruption issues dominated
Dhemaji (Assam) Dec. 17 : A 4.2 magnitude of earthquake hit Assam’s Dhemaji district on Sunday. The tremors were felt at around 11:50 am, said India Meteorological Department (IMB). No
Guwahati/ Assam, October 5: A medical college in Assam’s Barpeta district witnessed at least five newborn deaths in last 24 hours. Two more infants are undergoing critical condition. It is
GUWAHATI,Sept18: The Assam unit of the BJP has suspended a minority woman leader of its executive committee for voicing support for Myanmar’s Rohingya refugees. A few days back, Benezir Arfan
GUWAHATI,August31:: With the online killer game Blue Whale spreading its tentacles fast, Assam Police on Wednesday issued an advisory to parents and elders of families to monitor and regulate the
GUWAHATI,July28:Government officials said they plan to build a 1,300 km (800 mile) highway along the Brahmaputra River in Assam to limit damage from annual floods, even as environmentalists said it
Guwahati (Assam), July 17: The death toll in Assam floods mounted to 59 even though the overall situation showed signs of improvement. Close to 10 lakh people in 24 districts
Assam, July 12: Floods in Assam cross the danger level after incessant rains hit several parts of the Kaziranga National Park. More than 50 percent region of the national park
Kokrajhar,July10:With high hopes and little money, he sat out for this journey on the Banglore Express. As he stood near the exit door of the general class compartment of the
Thiruvananthapuram,July6: The parents of flight lieutenant S. Achu Dev, who was killed in the Sukhoi-30 air crash in Assam in May, have shot off a letter to the President, Prime Minister
Guwahati,June21:A tribal woman from Assam has filed a complaint against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Lok Sabha MP Ram Prasad Sarma accusing them of posting her bare
GUWAHATI,June1: A truck driver’s son in Assam secured second position in the class X final examination, the results of which were declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam on
Guwahati/Assam, May 26: Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Dhola-Sadiya bridge will bring economic change in the northeast region and it will be named after renowned singer
Guwahati, May23:A goat with one large eye in the middle of its forehead — a rare birth defect known as cyclopia — was born in a village in Assam, India,
Guwahati, May23: Imagine telling your boss that you’re late to work because… a young elephant was playing football on the road! That’s the exact reason why traffic in Assam was
New Delhi, March 16: Far-right regional political party Shiv Sena has now shown it’s support of a 16-year-old Assamese singer Nahid Afrin against whom a fatwa has been issued by Muslim