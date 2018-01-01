Assam, June 20 : With the dust settling on a raucous election campaign and with a new regime taking the reins in its hands, an analysis of the Assam poll
Guwahati, May 24: From student politics to joining AGP, then switching to BJP and becoming an Union Minister, the new Assam Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal’s political journey to the top has
New Delhi, May 22 : Now that the BJP has captured power in Assam and credit is being given to meticulous campaigning and projection of the new leadership of Sarbananda Sonowal
Guwahati, May 21 : Hectic political activity is underway in Assam as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sarbananda Sonowal’s oath taking day as Chief Minister draws near. Sonowal along with his
Two incumbents thundered back to power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made history in Assam and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) swept Kerala, returning to power after five years. Thats
New Delhi, May 19: PM Narendra Modi is extremely excited for his party winning in Assam Assembly Elections naming it as the historic victory. He said that the party will
New Delhi, May 19: West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK were set to retain power on Thursday as the BJP was on the road to victory
Guwahati, May 19: Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Thursday accepted defeat in the assembly polls and said the Congress party will play the role of a constructive opposition in the
New Delhi, May 18: Counting of votes in the high-stakes Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be taken up tomorrow morning and the first trends
Dispur, May 18: Higher-than-expected voter turnout of a record-breaking 84.7 percent in Assam has been making headlines since the assembly polls ended on April 11, 2016. Higher turnout may indicate
Exit polls for the four States and one Union territory for which elections concluded on Monday showed the DMK-Congress alliance heading to victory in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Chief Minister
New Delhi, May 17 : After the pollsters predicted that the Congress will be dislodged from Assam and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will open an account in the North-East,
New Delhi, May 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should win power this week in Assam for the first time, exit polls showed on Monday, but trail
Of all the tribal communities of the state, the electoral behavior of the tea tribes comprising about six million has become most crucial. The tea tribes comprise the people whose