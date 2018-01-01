Mumbai,June27:Manjula Shetya, who was made warden of her barrack because of her good behaviour, had found that the rations fell short by two eggs and five pieces of pav (bread).
NEW DELHI,April24: An Indian Air Force man was allegedly assaulted and robbed by a group of men after his motorcycle brushed past their car in south east Delhi’s Sangam Vihar
Mumbai, Jan. 6 : The nationwide wrath over Bengaluru’s mass molestation has not even come to an end that a shameful incident of a girl being assaulted in Mumbai’s Tardeo
New Delhi, Jan 5 A maid, who was physically assaulted allegedly by her employer in northwest Delhis Mukherjee Nagar area, died today at a private hospital. The accused employer, Atul
Sydney,Dec20:A hijab-clad Muslim woman was allegedly assaulted in Australia with a beer bottle and her headscarf torn off after her attacker said “merry Christmas” but she replied with “happy holidays”.
Mumbai,Nov10:A Vasai resident, who visited a gift shop to buy a wedding anniversary card for his wife, allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper after the latter refused to accept a Rs 500
Panaji,Oct21:A disabled person was allegedly assaulted at a multiplex in Panaji, Goa when he didn’t stand up while the national anthem was being played, according to a Times of India
Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) :In a shocking incident, a couple was murdered and two teenage relatives allegedly sexually assaulted by unidentified persons who barged into the familys house in the wee