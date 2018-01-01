Islamabad, March 14: Representatives of 23 countries, including three MPs from India, are participating in a key cabinet committee session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly that began in the Pakistani
Chennai, Feb 18: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam working president MK Stalin and 20 party MLAs have been evicted form the Tamil Nadu assembly. The DMK was staging dharna inside the House,
Chennai, Feb 18: Tamil Nadu assembly adjourned again, this time till 3pm after continuous ruckus by opposition MLAs during trust vote proceedings. DMK MLAs to sit on dharna inside Tamil Nadu
GUWAHATI, Feb6: Assam AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam was suspended from the House by the speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami for three days on Monday, for live streaming his speech in the
Chennai, Dec 24: The high profile R K Nagar Assembly constituency in the city,has been notified as vacant following the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December five.
Islamabad,Sept27:Pakistan’s lower house of parliament has passed a landmark bill giving its small Hindu minority the right to register marriages, the last major hurdle on the way to enacting a
NewDelhi,Sept24:Former Supreme Court judge A.K. Ganguly, who delivered a judgement in the 2G spectrum scam case, on Saturday said the Karnataka state assembly’s adoption of a unanimous resolution against a
New Delhi, September 14: Congress MLA Tarlochan Sund hurled shoe at Punjab’s Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia during a session of the state assembly on Wednesday. The protesting Congress MLAs had challenged Deputy Chief
Hyderabad, Se3ptember 10: The three-day Monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly ended abruptly on Saturday after the oppositionYSR Congress members created ruckus as they tried to uproot mikes and damage
Hyderabad, Sep 8: 723 people died of extreme heat wave conditions in Andhra Pradesh in the last four months, Deputy Chief Minister N China Rajappa has said. Replying to a
Lahore, September 2: Lawmakers in Pakistan’s Punjab Assembly have condemned Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s recent statement that “going to Pakistan is like going to hell” and asked the government to
Chandigarh, August 31: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with his ministerial colleagues and party legislators from the state, pedalled to the Haryana assembly on the last day of the
Chandigarh,August30: The Haryana Assembly on Monday passed the Haryana Sports Council Bill, 2016 to constitute statutory sports councils at state, district, block and municipal levels. It was moved by state Sports
Shimla, August 27: The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Saturday witnessed heated arguments and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party legislators staged a walkout protesting the two-fold compensation by the state government for
Shimla, August 23: The Himachal Pradesh assembly witnessed pandemonium on Tuesday with the opposition BJP demanding that Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh respond to media reports on finalisation of a CBI chargesheet
Chennai, Aug 17: The Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin and all DMK legislators, who attended the Legislative Assembly session on Wednesday, were en masse evicted from the House
Chennai, July 26: The Assembly on Monday witnessed acrimonious scenes for nearly 25 minutes over a debate initiated by Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin on Andhra Pradesh raising the level