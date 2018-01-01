AssemblyPolls

New Delhi, Jan 13: Tasting little success in expanding its footprint at the national level, the Aam Aadmi Party has set its sights on the northeast, where Assembly polls are
Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna’s retirement from Indian National Congress and the entry to Bharatiya Janata party raises one question. Who gains and who lose? Some common people believes
New Delhi, March 11: Counting of votes across the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur began at 8 a.m. this morning. Heavy security is maintained in
New Delhi, Feb 02: The Election Commission of India on Thursday has directed that no political party, candidate, organisation or any person will publish any advertisement in the print media
New Delhi, Jan. 30: After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to withdraw the limits imposed on cash withdrawals, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will most likely advise
New Delhi, Jan. 16 : The stage is set for the Uttar Pradesh elections, which will be held in seven phases between February and March this year. The politically crucial
New Delhi, Nov 08: It is not possible to direct the Election Commission to simultaneously conduct general elections and assembly polls across the country and neither is it “feasible”, Delhi
New Delhi, September 13: The BJP will hold 200 “Dalit Sammelans” across Uttar Pradesh to woo the community ahead of the next year’s assembly elections in the state. All dalit
Chandigarh, September 7: It may still be a good five months to the crucial assembly elections in Punjab but the state is already witnessing “party time” of a different kind.
Kashmir is ablaze and relations with Pakistan are at a low. Consequently, the communal cauldron is on a slow simmer. The gas can always be turned on for it to
New Delhi, May 18: Counting of votes in the high-stakes Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be taken up tomorrow morning and the first trends