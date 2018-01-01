#Asthma
Thunderstorm asthma kills 4 in Australia

Sydney,Nov24An unusual combination of weather conditions leading to a freak illness known as thunderstorm asthma has left four people dead in Australia. Thousands of people were rushed to hospital Mondaywith

Asthmatic women’s infertility blues

Washington D.C, May 6: Asthma not only takes its toll on lungs, but can also make it harder for women to get pregnant. A new study has revealed that asthmatic