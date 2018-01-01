Washington DC/USA, Dec 9: Mothers-to-be beware! Consuming that fruit juice or fizzy drinks during pregnancy may increase their child’s risk of developing asthma at ages seven and nine, a study
Washington DC/USA, Dec 7: Exposure to cigarette smoke during pregnancy and in the home at three and 15 months of age is linked to increased risks of wheeze and asthma in babies, warms a study. The team conducted a
New Delhi, November 25: Researchers warned that atmospheric air pollution even at low levels, can aggravate the hazard of asthma in people. According to a research, Australians aged between 45
New Delhi, April 29: Our choice of living has made us vulnerable to many lifestyle diseases. Smoking, no physical activity, food preferences and environmental factors like dust storm and pollution
Washington D.C., Feb.18 : Clean drinking water for everyone is one major health goal for decades, in one a shocking revelation, a study warns that while it reduces chances of catching
Toronto, December 30: Taking certain Omega-3 fatty acid supplements during pregnancy can reduce the risk of childhood asthma by almost one third, says a study. The study found that women
Copenhagen,Dec29:A Danish study of 695 pregnant women is raising the possibility that fish oil supplements begun in the final three months of pregnancy may reduce the risk of asthma or
Sydney,Nov24An unusual combination of weather conditions leading to a freak illness known as thunderstorm asthma has left four people dead in Australia. Thousands of people were rushed to hospital Mondaywith
Washington D.C., September 5: A new research says that reduced fetal size is linked to increased asthma risk and reduced lung function in children aged five to 15 years. The
London, Aug 6 : Researchers have, for the first time in 20 years, developed a new asthma pill which has the potential to reduce symptoms in individuals with a severe form
England , July 14: Deaths from asthma have reached the highest level in more than a decade. Women aged 65 and over were most at risk, making up nearly two thirds of
Washington D.C, May 6: Asthma not only takes its toll on lungs, but can also make it harder for women to get pregnant. A new study has revealed that asthmatic